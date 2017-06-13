Fort Worth’s Fourth Celebrates 10 Years on Trinity

NBC 5 and The Trinity River Vision Authority invite you to join the celebration of our nation’s independence at Fort Worth’s Fourth along the Trinity River on Tuesday.



In its 10th year, Fort Worth’s Fourth is returning to Panther Island Pavilion with a fun-filled afternoon of family activities, tubing and fly board shows. The little ones will love the KidZone area! Free activities offered throughout the day will include pony rides, face painting, bounce houses and zip lines.



Attendees will hear live music from self-proclaimed Tex-Mex Honky Tonk band, the Tejas Brothers and as the sun goes down, the sounds of Party Machine as they play dance favorites to pump up the crowd for the spectacular fireworks finale.

On the shore stage, 95.9 the Ranch will host three local bands in the “Battle of the Bald Eagle” Battle of the Bands contest. Food, soda, water, and beer will be available for purchase on site.



Are you looking for a VIP experience? Pass holders will enjoy great perks such as an excellent view of the fireworks and water shows, reserved seating and a shaded lounge area. VIP’s will also have access to a cash bar, air-conditioned bathrooms, and a VIP parking pass. Best of all and new for 2017 is the fully air-conditioned Skybox where guests can get out of the heat and into the cool air. Only a limited number of passes will be available and are expected to sell out quickly.



To purchase the VIP experience or to learn more, click here.



Fort Worth’s Fourth 2017

Tuesday, July 4

Panther Island Pavilion

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Gates Open 2 p.m.

Live Music AllDay

Fireworks Show 10 p.m.

Advertising sponsored in part by: