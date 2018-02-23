The Cowtown Marathon may be a race against bad weather, but marathon organizers say while the races may be postponed, they'll go on rain or shine.

The Cowtown Marathon is celebrating its 40th anniversary February 23 - 25. The races will go on rain or shine but could be delayed due to lightning.

Last year, 23,349 people either ran or walked in the Cowtown. Organizers expect a few thousand more this year.

There’ll be great fun for everyone as The Cowtown commemorates its 1970s origin with disco balls, short running shorts, peace signs, and many other groovy vibes.

With six different distances to choose from, there’s a Cowtown race that’s perfect for you: Kids 5K, Adult 5K, 10K, Half Marathon - 13.1 miles, Full Marathon – 26.2 miles, and an Ultramarathon - 31 miles.

The Cowtown 2018

Discussing the 40th Annual running of The Cowtown with Jay Iorizzo. their Community Board Member Vice President. The Cowtown returns to Will Rogers Memorial Center February 23 - 25! (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

Need another reason to sign up for the Cowtown? Proceeds from all race distances benefit Cowtown’s C.A.L.F. Program (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness,) a nonprofit that provides free running shoes to low-income children all across North Texas. In 2017 alone, The Cowtown awarded over 5,000 grants to help get children running.

Don’t miss the Cowtown Health and Fitness Expo on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24. It is a free, two day, fun filled event this is open to the public – including all runners, spectators and volunteers. Race participants pick up their packets and t-shirts at the Expo and shoppers can find official Cowtown merchandise, race-day fuel, running shoes, jewelry, unique gifts, sunglasses and much more.

At Cowtown Marathon, they believe that it is never too late to start living a healthier lifestyle, regardless of age, size, or background so register Friday and Saturday at The Cowtown Health & Fitness Expo!

Join NBC 5 and sign up at The Cowtown Health & Fitness Expo Friday and Saturday!

The Cowtown 40th Anniversary

February 23 - 25

Health and Fitness Expo

Kids 5K, Adult 5K and 10K

Half Marathon

Full Marathon

Ultra Marathon

Bai Bai Crestline Mile

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3400 Burnett Tandy Drive

Fort Worth

For a complete list of Races and Expo Information

www.cowtownmarathon.org

