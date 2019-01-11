What to Know Project Innovation is a competitive grant program presented locally by NBC 5 & Telemundo 39 in partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation.

North Texas organizations that are using innovation to address community issues are eligible.

Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for Project Innovation grants beginning January 11.

For the second year in a row, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up to make a positive impact in our community with Project Innovation, an exciting grant challenge, powered by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

Project Innovation will recognize and award $225,000 in grants to local non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that are addressing local community issues through innovative solutions around four grant categories.

Applications for Project Innovation open on January 11, 2019 and close on February 15, 2019. Project Innovation 2019 grant winners will be announced by the stations in April 2019.

In addition, the stations today announced the launch of their new dedicated Project Innovation websites that provide program, rules/eligibility information and grant applications in English and Spanish, to help more bilingual service organizations access the information they need to apply and be considered for a grant. For more information and to preview the grant application visit NBCDFW.com/ProjectInnovation. To access information in Spanish visit Telemundo39.com/ProyectoInnovacion.

“We are amazed to see so many organizations striving for innovation and making a difference in the Dallas-Fort Worth community, especially those focused on a culture of inclusion and finding a way to increase community engagement,” said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager.

Project Innovation Past Winners

Project Innovation 2018 winners, including Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, have leveraged the grant funding presented by the stations to create community solutions around youth education and community engagement, to name a few. Meals-On-Wheels used their Project Innovation grant to hire a part-time employee who was able to work with APP developers and Meals-On-Wheels volunteers for training and software troubleshooting. The transition from the previous, time consuming, manual reporting system to utilizing the APP resulted in the ability to have quicker volunteer communication, improved delivery to their home-bound clients across Tarrant County, and increased tracking of client’s conditions, changes, and availability.

Junior Players Guild and The Solar Car Challenge Foundation were able to continue providing unique learning opportunities through their innovative initiatives. Junior Players Guild was able to implement more education for the at-risk youth they serve through more technology driven programs, including mixed media, graphic design, and use of more software applications in their education efforts. The Solar Car Challenge Foundation was able to continue providing year-round Science, Engineering, and Alternative Energy learning for high school students through their Solar Car Challenge Education Program.

“We are excited to serve our Spanish-speaking community by offering both English and Spanish language support and an online application process, which extends our reach to even more local non-profits in our area,” said John Trevino, Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. “We are honored help contribute to the life-changing initiatives local organizations are spearheading to improve our community.”

Presented in 11 markets throughout the country, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Project Innovation is offered by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. This year, NBC and Telemundo owned stations will present nearly $2.5 million in Project Innovation grants to eligible non-profits that are physically located in the participating markets and service each market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000, and are using innovation to inspire community solutions in any of the following four grant categories:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that empower the next generation of storytellers and utilize media to drive social impact.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that seek to build pathways for diverse and equitable communities.

Youth Education: Programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

To learn more about Project Innovation 2019, join the stations’ webinar on Tuesday, January 22 at 3 p.m. CT. Register here.