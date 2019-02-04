Project Innovation 2019 Grant Challenge - Apply Today!

For the second year in a row, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up to make a positive impact in our community with Project Innovation, an exciting grant challenge, powered by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

North Texas organizations that are using innovation to address community issues are eligible.

Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for Project Innovation grants beginning January 11.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up to award $225,000 in grants to local non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that are addressing local community issues with Project Innovation, an exciting, competitive grant challenge, powered by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

Project Innovation will award exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing one of the four community issue areas: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

Applications are due Friday, February 15, 2019. For more information and to apply for a grant, click here.