Strengthening Communities Through Innovative Solutions

Project Innovation 2019 Grant Challenge - Apply Today!

Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for Project Innovation grants Now - February 15

Published 57 minutes ago

    For the second year in a row, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up to make a positive impact in our community with Project Innovation, an exciting grant challenge, powered by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 11, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Project Innovation is a competitive grant program presented locally by NBC 5 & Telemundo 39 in partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation.

    • North Texas organizations that are using innovation to address community issues are eligible.

    • Eligible non-profit organizations can apply for Project Innovation grants beginning January 11.

    NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are teaming up to award $225,000 in grants to local non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that are addressing local community issues with Project Innovation, an exciting, competitive grant challenge, powered by the NBCUniversal Foundation.

    Project Innovation will award exceptional non-profit programs that are addressing one of the four community issue areas: Culture of Inclusion, Youth Education, Next Generation Storytellers, and Community Engagement.

    Applications are due Friday, February 15, 2019. For more information and to apply for a grant, click here.

      

