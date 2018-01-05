Even though we had an Arctic blast this winter, ice skating outdoors doesn't seem natural in Texas. But for the last five years Panther Ice in Fort Worth has allowed North Texans to put on skates and go for a spin on the ice. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

It’s time to sharpen your skates. Fort Worth’s only outdoor ice skating rink is back! NBC 5 and Trinity River Vision Authority invite you to Panther Island Ice this holiday season starting November 17, 2017 through January 15, 2018 at the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth.

Panther Island Ice, which features real ice, will be open seven days a week including holidays such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Seasonal food and beverages will be available for purchase in addition to the full menu at the Coyote Canteen.

Admission is $12, which includes skate rentals, but discounts will be available. In the spirit of holiday giving, Panther Island Ice is partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank and every Wednesday, any patron who brings two canned goods to the ice rink will receive $2 off their admission. A military discount will also be available thanks to a generous contribution from Lockheed Martin. Group reservations and discounts for parties of 15 or more people will also be available, along with gift certificates.

Panther Island Ice will once again be located at Coyote Drive-In, but a movie ticket will not be required to skate. For more information, visit www.pantherislandice.com.



Panther Island Ice 2017

Nov. 17, 2017 – Jan. 15, 2018

Located at Coyote Drive-In

223 NE 4th Street

Fort Worth, TX 76164

www.pantherislandice.com



Panther Island Ice