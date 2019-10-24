Since nine tornadoes hit North Texas, churches, businesses and organizations have stepped up to help families find hope.

Many have served food and offered shelter to families trying to recover from the storms that ripped through the region.

H-E-B recently deployed its massive mobile kitchen to Dallas in one of the hardest hit neighborhoods. The Preston Royal neighborhood was rocked by an EF-3 tornado leaving a trail of damage and destruction.

The mobile kitchen will be stationed at the Preston Royal Shopping Center parking lot at the corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane.

Volunteers will serve meals on the following schedule from Thursday, Oct. 24 until Saturday, Oct. 26:

Breakfast hours: 8 – 10 a.m.

Lunch hours: Noon – 2 p.m.

Dinner hours: 4 – 6 p.m. (7 p.m. curfew in place)

Central Market will also provide complimentary cleaning supply kits to the first 500 homeowners starting Thursday morning.