GUESTROW, GERMANY - MARCH 07: Electricity pylons stand at sunset on March 7, 2011 near Guestrow, Germany. According to a recent report partially funded by the German government, Germany's electricity grid requires an additional 3,500km of transmission capability and EUR 6 billion in investment in order to accomodate planned alternative energy projects, including solar parks and both land-based and offshore windparks. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Tuesday afternoon, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is asking all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use where possible during the peak electric demand hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Citing high statewide temperatures, ERCOT is requesting electric conservation in response to increased demand above current electricity supply.

“This is an issue of supply and demand. While Oncor’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is prepared to handle the increased load, there may not be enough current supply of generation to meet the current demand for electricity,” said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications.

“We are echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation, asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours.”

Suspect in Sydney Stabbing Restrained With Milk Crate

An Australian man was arrested in Sydney after he was restrained by members of the public using a chair and milk crate. According to Australian police, the 21-year-old man is suspected of killing a woman in downtown Sydney. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Oncor will notify customers once ERCOT has lifted the conservation notice.

For more information on energy conservation tips, click here.