Appeals Court Rules Dallas Can't Remove Confederate War Memorial 'Until Further Notice'

Dallas' Confederate War Memorial must stay in the historic cemetery in front of the downtown convention center. For now, anyway.

That's according to an order issued Monday by Justice Bill Whitehill of the Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals at Dallas. His order came only days after Arlington attorney Warren Norred filed an emergency stay in yet another legal effort to stop Dallas from removing the 122-year-old Frank Teitch sculpture from its second home in Pioneer Park Cemetery near City Hall.

This appeal stems from a case filed in April 2018, when a group called Return to Lee Park — founded by recent Dallas City Council candidate Warren Johnson — went to court to force the city to return Alexander Phimister Proctor's 1935 sculpture Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Soldier to the Oak Lawn park from which it was removed in September 2017.

