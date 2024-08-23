Young North Texas father survives two strokes

A North Texas father is counting his blessings after suffering two back-to-back strokes. Doctors say quick actions are what saved his life.

Just eight months ago, 37-year-old Miguel Palacios was fighting for his life.

"I just remember being dizzy and then telling my wife, 'Hey, call the ambulance. Something is wrong,'" said Palacios.

The father of four says he had woken up dizzy and confused. His wife called 911.

"I remember them putting me in the ambulance and going to sleep for seven days. That's it. I woke up seven days later. I don't know what happened," he said.

An MRI revealed Miguel had a brain bleed, and he was immediately life-flighted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano where he underwent surgery.

"It can spontaneously occur. It can happen from trauma. Can happen from a car accident," said neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Taub.

"Oftentimes, we don't necessarily have a great cause of why it happens. You know, from blood pressure being too high, things like that, it can sort of elicit a response and make it worse," said Dr. Taub.

Miguel had emergency surgery. Doctors say miraculously, a week later, he began talking and walking.

Dr. Taub credits the recovery to how quickly, Miguel was able to get medical help.

"The reason why he's done so well is the fact that everything was done in such an expedited fashion," said Taub.

"I'm alive. That's all. That's all that counts," said Palacios, who now is back to enjoying his children’s soccer games and his own less than six months after his strokes.

He and his family made lifestyle changes to support him, such as modifying their diets, to maintain healthy blood pressure levels in hopes of preventing another medical tragedy.

Since seconds matter after a stroke, experts say it's important to know the signs of a stroke.

You can remember the acronym "fast": face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.