Woman Scams People Out of Money for Breast Implants: Police

Police in Mineral Wells say a woman scammed dozens of people out of money that she then used to get breast augmentations.
The Mineral Wells Index reports that 24-year-old Rain Leshay Bowland led more than 60 people to believe that she had breast cancer, raising more than $20,000. Investigators say she then used the money to get breast augmentations.
An arrest warrant for Bowland was issued on Dec. 2. She's charged with a state jail felony, which carries possible punishment upon conviction of 180 days to two years confinement.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
You can read the full story from the Mineral Wells Index by clicking here.