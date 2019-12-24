Woman Scams People Out of Money for Breast Implants: Police

Police in Mineral Wells say a woman scammed dozens of people out of money that she then used to get breast augmentations.

The Mineral Wells Index reports that 24-year-old Rain Leshay Bowland led more than 60 people to believe that she had breast cancer, raising more than $20,000. Investigators say she then used the money to get breast augmentations.

An arrest warrant for Bowland was issued on Dec. 2. She's charged with a state jail felony, which carries possible punishment upon conviction of 180 days to two years confinement.

You can read the full story from the Mineral Wells Index by clicking here.