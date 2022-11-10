womens fertility

Why Women May Want to Freeze Their Eggs

By Bianca Castro

Actress Jennifer Aniston's recent interview in Allure Magazine is sparking a national conversation about women's fertility.

In the article, she talked about how she would have given anything for someone to have told her to freeze her eggs.

Egg freezing, or cryopreservation, is the process of retrieving and cooling a women's egg cells to ensure healthy egg cells when she decides to get pregnant.

Dr. Julian Escobar of Conceive Fertility Center in Dallas says, in the past, freezing eggs was considered experimental and primarily reserved for women with cancer or another illness that jeopardized their fertility.

Today, advancements in technology have simplified the process and made it a viable option for most women who may want to delay pregnancy until later in life.

"Women go to college. They don't have a baby early on. They don't get married early on. They want a good job. They're professional. They can get married for the right reasons later on, maybe now hitting their 30s, then all of a sudden, you start seeing that their fertility declines after age 35," said Escobar.

A woman in her 20s has a 25% chance of pregnancy per month. That number drops to 12% by age 35. By age 43, the number is 1%.

"And that's without any problems," said Escobar.

Egg freezing can cost $10,000-$20,000 and not all health insurance policies cover any of it.

