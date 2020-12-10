What To Expect With the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the state gets ready to roll out the vaccine, many questions remain, like long term side effects and how long protection will last.

They're questions that doctors are fielding and hope won't deter people who need the vaccine the most from getting it.

When David McLure of Wylie signed up to be part of a COVID-19 vaccine trial, he was warned of what he might feel afterwards.

"They tell you that you could feel side effects like body soreness or a problem where the injection was," said McLure.

He doesn't know whether he got the vaccine or the placebo, but says he didn't experience any side effects during his participation in the Moderna two-dose vaccine trial.

His experience and that of the tens of thousands of people in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials are what experts are using to answer today's most frequently asked questions.

The few short term side effects reported included fatigue, headache and flu-like symptoms within few hours to the first few weeks.

Doctors say truly serious side effects would have already appeared in vaccine recipients.

"Most side effects will occur with four to six weeks after vaccination. We are now well into two months and beyond," said Tarrant County Medical Society member Dr. Gary Floyd.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are made with new molecular technology, unlike traditional vaccines, which may use weakened or inactivated whole virus.

For that reason, scientists say it's impossible to get COVID-19 from either of these vaccines.

What's unknown is how long immunity will last and if the vaccine is safe for pregnant or nursing women.

"Because they were not included in trials, we can't answer that completely. They may not be included in the EUA that will decide whether when the vaccines are coming out or not," said Dallas County Medical Society's Dr. Beth Kassoff Piper.

Moderna has an emergency use authorization hearing scheduled for its candidate on Dec. 17.

The panel will use the most recent data to make its decision.

McLure hopes others are just as eager as he was to roll up their sleeves in hopes of returning to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"People need to trust science. When you get a vaccine, you feel a little crudy sometimes! Some people do, some people don't, but it's worth it and it's worth it in the long run," said McLure.