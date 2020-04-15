West Nile Virus Confirmed in Cedar Hill; Dallas County to Spray for Mosquitoes

Dallas County will begin ground spraying this week after Mosquito samples trapped in Cedar Hill tested positive for West Nile virus.

Dallas County Health and Human Services made the announcement Wednesday and said spraying by truck would begin in the 75104 ZIP code on Friday at 9 p.m. and continue until about dawn.

Ground spraying will be repeated Saturday night, again between 9 p.m. and dawn.

Spraying will be done in an area covering approximately 2,500 acres that is generally bound by U.S. Highway 67 to the west, Wintergreen Road to the north, Duncanville Road to the east and Parkerville Road to the south.

While the adulticide spray is considered safe for humans and pets, residents are encouraged to stay indoors while active spraying is under way. Spraying will be halted and rescheduled in severe weather or if wind speeds exceed 10 mph.

So far, no human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed this season.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites