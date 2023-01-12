Viral Weight Loss Trend Causes Shortage in Lifesaving Diabetes Drug

A popular diabetes drug is facing a shortage following a significant demand increase due to its ability to help aid in weight loss, according to the FDA.

For many years, people have searched for that magic medicine to help shed those unwanted pounds with little to no work, and now some say they have found it.

The drug in question, Ozempic, is an injectable semaglutide that helps lower A1C, and despite the company specifically stating it is not for weight loss, people have continued using it as such.

Ozempic’s official website says that along with diet and exercise, the drug is proven to improve blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart attack or death. The website also mentions that the medicine could cause serious side effects like possible thyroid tumors, including cancer.

Ozempic was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017 and has been in short supply in the U.S. since at least August 2022, according to the FDA. The drug comes with an expensive price tag averaging a $1,000 retail price.

The trend started through TikTok, with users showing off their weight loss journey and discussing their experiences with the drug. On the app, using the hashtag “Ozempic” will prompt many video testimonies including before and after pictures of the weight loss. While many people do lose weight on the drug, some do gain weight.

Apparently, doctors are prescribing Ozempic "off-label" which isn’t illegal. It’s a practice that doesn’t come without consequences.,

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, Novo Nordisk has all Ozempic presentations on intermittent back-order and the company is releasing the product as it becomes available.

The shortage is expected to last through March 2023, making it harder to obtain for patients who really need it.

There are also a good number of online pharmacies that claim they can prescribe Ozempic, and doctors are warning consumers to proceed with caution.

The FDA keeps track of fraudulent pharmaceutical websites; that list can be found here.