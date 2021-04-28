Vaccine Hesitancy Impacting Road To Herd Immunity

Fewer North Texans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Dallas County health officials.

Experts at the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation say vaccine hesitancy is distancing us from an important pandemic milestone: herd immunity.

Herd immunity is when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, whether by vaccination or natural antibodies from prior infections.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle would require at least 70% of the population to be immune to keep the rate of infection down without restrictions on activities.

In February, the center forecast that Dallas County could reach herd immunity by mid-June.

In an updated statement Wednesday, the center's president and CEO Steve Miff, Ph.D., announced, "due to slowing vaccination rate, we have updated our forecast of Dallas County reaching the COVID herd immunity threshold to late June with the possibility of falling back even further into July."

PCCI’s herd immunity forecasts in February were based on 80% of the county’s residents either having recovered from COVID-19 or having received vaccinations.

The 12 Dallas zip codes that have passed the 80% threshold include:

75082

75159

75182

75201

75202

75204

75207

75208

75225

75235

75247

75251

To date, over 35% of the Dallas County population is vaccinated, including more than 73% of residents over 65 years old, however, the vaccination rates have been dropping.

Dallas County is averaging 45,000 vaccines administered per week, down from the mid and upper 60,000s in March.

"The more people that are infected and continue to be infected the more chance the virus has to mutate," Miff said. "Hence the reason this is so important for us to continue to make progress, continue to vaccinate our neighbors, our family, and get to those levels as soon as possible."

According to Texas Health and Human Services, roughly 2.7 million Texans have recovered from COVID-19.

The CDC estimates one in 4.6 total COVID-19 infections were reported from February through December 2020.

Those estimates suggest the number of recovered cases in Texas could be roughly 10 million, or a third of the state's population.

About 25% of all Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to this map.

The Texas Coronavirus Antibody REsponse Survey (CARES) seeks to understand the human antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and hopes participation in its survey helps quantify how many Texans have antibodies.