Strides in cancer research are happening in Dallas. Most recently, breast cancer doctors say they may have found a new way to fight one of the most devastating subtypes of cancer.

UT Southwestern clinical trials published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found a far shorter, simpler, and less toxic treatment protocol for patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) produced outcomes similar to the current standard of care.

This could lead to new treatment regimens for this high-risk subset of breast cancer that are significantly safer and less detrimental to a patient's quality of life.

"Is a year of immune therapy really necessary? Is four chemotherapy drugs really necessary? We believe it's not and that if we apply more rational, biologically driven strategies, that we could achieve those same impacts and even improve on the effectiveness of therapy with less toxicity for patients," said study leader Dr. Heather McArthur, professor of internal medicine and clinical director of the Breast Cancer Program at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Delisa Johnigarn, 61, said her TNBC diagnosis two years ago was life-changing. She moved from Mississippi to Dallas to be with her children while undergoing treatment at UT Southwestern.

"You have it in your mind that there's something there, but when someone tells you that you have cancer, it hits your heart, and that's when it becomes more challenging," said Johnigarn.

Her cancer treatment consists of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, as well as an oral chemo drug. She's part of a separate clinical study that tracks her cancer journey over five years.

"If I can help to find a root cause or to find a way to eradicate triple-negative breast cancer, then I'm willing to donate my time and I'm willing to donate whatever I can to help," said Johnigarn.

According to this report, triple-negative breast cancer is deadlier for Black women, partially due to lower surgery and chemotherapy rates.

Black women who are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer are 28% more likely to die from the disease than white women with the same diagnosis.