West Nile virus

Two Dallas Neighborhoods to be Sprayed for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Virus Test

Weather permitting, the areas laid out below are scheduled for mosquito spraying on Thursday, June 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Mosquito Spraying 02
The City of Dallas will be spraying for mosquitos, after a positive West Nile virus test, within the areas generally bounded:

  • 2900 block of Sundial 75229: Northaven Road on the north, Indian Trail on the west, Channel Drive on the east, and Dothan Lane on the south
  • 3900 block of Biglow 75216: Marfa Avenue on the north, S. Lancaster Road on the west, Garrison Street on the east, and Custer Drive on the south

While the Environmental Protection Agency approves the insecticide for treatment, residents in the above areas should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. 

People inside a vehicle while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioner on until the trucks pass through and the spray is no longer visible.

People who are out during the scheduled spraying time should be alert for trucks and should not follow them.

Residents who come into contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water. The spray breaks down quickly in the presence of sunlight and has no residual effect.

West Nile virusDallasmosquitomosquito spraying
