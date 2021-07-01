Texas Vaccine Scientist Says COVID-19 Shots Work

Researchers are closely watching the delta variant of the coronavirus and how it reacts to the current COVID-19 vaccines.

Right now, they say, all signs indicate the vaccine does a good job of protecting against the more dangerous variant, but certain people may want to consider masking up.

New COVID-19 infections are at their lowest levels since the pandemic began but on the rise are the infections from the Delta variant.

It is more contagious and causes more severe illness than other variants.

That's why some places, like L.A. County, are urging everyone, whether vaccinated or not to wear masks once again.

"If you're healthy and you're vaccinated, you don't have to worry," said Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, one of the area's leading COVID-19 vaccine researchers.

She says all the data collected, mainly from first responders, front line workers, and

healthcare workers continues to show that the mRNA vaccines are effective up to 90%, even against the Delta variant.

Dr. Gaglani served as Baylor Scott & White’s principal investigator and senior author of a study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, that shows additional real-world evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are effective in not only preventing SARS Coronavirus 2 infections, with or without symptoms, but the small number of partially or fully vaccinated people who did contract the virus had significantly lower viral load, were much less likely to have fever or chills and their illness symptoms resolved faster than those who were unvaccinated and contracted the virus.

More research is still needed to know exactly how effective the vaccine is for someone who's immunocompromised.