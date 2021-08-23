Texas Rangers, Carter BloodCare Team Up for Blood Drive Amid National Shortage

A blood drive will be held early next month at Globe Life Field to help resupply area blood banks amid a national shortage.

The Texas Rangers said Monday they would be teaming up with Carter BloodCare to host a three-day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 through Saturday, Sept. 4.

"The drive comes as the community blood supply has dropped to an unprecedented low across the Lone Star State. Carter BloodCare officials note they have not seen such a chronic resource scarcity in their more than 30 years of blood industry experience. Because of this ongoing situation, first-time and lapsed volunteer donors are urgently needed to pump new blood into the local supply to save the lives of Texas patients," organizers said in a statement.

The blood drive will be held inside the park on the "All You Can Eat" deck in right field. Attendees should enter through the upper concourse and head for sections 233 through 237.

Participants will receive a "stylish pair of Rangers- and Carter BloodCare-branded socks, as thanks for taking steps to save local lives."

To help expedite the screening process, donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. If donors have had a COVID-19 vaccination, they remain eligible to donate blood.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear facial coverings at Carter BloodCare blood drives or donation centers. Donors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing a mask except when their temperature is taken during screening, or when eating and drinking after the donation.

Organizers hope 300 donors show up, providing 900 units of blood for the blood bank.

Carter BloodCare said donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can donate independently. There is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.