Texas' New Abortion Law Doubles Risk of Health Issues for Pregnant Women: Study

Not even six months into their pregnancies, their water broke. Chances of a healthy baby were slim, and risks to the women were high. Normally, doctors would offer to end the pregnancy right away.

But new Texas abortion restrictions required Parkland Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center doctors to delay until women developed complications that posed an “immediate threat” to their lives, according to a recent study by the Dallas medical institutions.

Many of the women got infections. Some needed blood transfusions. One went to the intensive care unit. Only one baby lived — its lungs so underdeveloped it was tethered to life support.

The doctors estimated the wait made women twice as likely to suffer serious health problems.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.