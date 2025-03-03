Texas adds more measles cases, health official warns outbreak could last months

Another dozen measles cases were diagnosed in Texas over the weekend, bringing the state's total to 158, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the commissioner of the state health department, updated state legislators on the number of known measles cases during a hearing with the public health committee in Austin on Monday morning.

The cases stretch across nine counties including Rockwall County in North Texas. The Rockwall County case is not believed to be a part of a larger outbreak in West Texas.

Public health officials said this could be a lengthy ordeal with the highly-contagious virus.

“Due to the number of suspect cases that we have right now, we do expect more confirmed cases to occur in this outbreak,” Shuford said. “We know other outbreaks that have happened in the last 10 years across the United States have lasted months. Some as short as two and a half months, but the one in New York lasted around 10 and a half months.”

Shuford said they are preparing for future outbreak scenarios and have worked to access vaccine resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department also coordinates with hospitals around the state in case there are more outbreaks or if an area gets overwhelmed with cases.

“We’re helping with hospital planning. We have done a call to hospitals across the state looking at their pediatric bed availability. We’re starting hospital reporting this week,” Shuford said. “We can look at those pediatric resources from across the state, including pediatric ICU beds, to make sure that we are prepared.”

More than 20 people in Texas have been hospitalized with the measles and an unvaccinated West Texas child died.