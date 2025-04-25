The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking a growing measles outbreak that continues to impact several counties across West Texas, and now, it's hitting closer to home.

The state released new data on Friday, showing that 646 measles cases have been confirmed since late January, including 22 new cases reported since Tuesday. The total in the US neared 900 on Friday.

Health officials said fewer than 10 individuals of the total cases reported so far are currently considered actively infectious, based on the timing of their symptoms. Measles is highly contagious, with individuals able to spread the virus four days before and four days after rash onset.

Sixty-four people have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak, including two school-aged children in the outbreak region who died in February and early April. According to state health officials, neither child had been vaccinated nor had any known underlying health conditions.

"This is a nightmare," said Dr. Donna Persaud, pediatrician and medical director for Parkland Health. "It is very disheartening to see children die from preventable illnesses by safe immunizations."

Persaud, who has practiced medicine in three countries over the past 41 years, said the rising case count underscores the urgency for widespread vaccination.

"The measles vaccine is the most robust and protective of all of them. Two vaccines are 97% protective. It is a safe vaccine. You have many multiple times of complications from measles, then you could ever have from the measles vaccine."

The latest DSHS data did not include a confirmed measles case in Collin County earlier this week. Health officials confirmed the infection involved a student at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas. Anyone who was on campus on April 7 may have been exposed.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the student infection is separate from last week’s alert about another contagious person potentially exposing shoppers in Plano, specifically at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Ross near Highway 75 and Parker Road. It’s still unclear whether that case is tied to the larger West Texas outbreak.

Because measles spreads so easily — even just by being in the same airspace as someone contagious — health officials say additional cases are likely in and around the outbreak region.

Doctors: Vaccines are crucial

Persaud emphasized that immunity from the measles vaccine is long-lasting, and most people who were vaccinated as children remain protected for life.

"Measles is a terrible, terrible infection. It has a high rate of hospitalization and death and complications,” she said. “The best thing that you can do for your child is to have them completely immunized to protect them from illnesses that could shorten their lifespan, or leave them with handicaps."

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing measles infection and severe cases of the disease.

The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old, and the second for children between 4 and 6 years old. The vaccine series is required for kids before kindergarten in public schools nationwide.

Persaud encourages parents and adults to speak with their doctors if they are unsure of their vaccination status.

"If your child has not been immunized against measles, please, please do the best thing -- go to the doctor, talk about it some more. Ask questions if you're still concerned, we're happy to answer questions,” she said.

There is no link between the vaccine and autism, despite a now-discredited study and health disinformation.

Adults and measles immunity

For adults who are wondering if they are protected, she said those born before 1957 most likely contracted measles and are therefore immune for life. A vaccine was developed a few years later, in 1963.

Before the vaccine, the U.S. saw 3 million to 4 million cases yearly. Now, there are usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

“If you have proof of measles vaccines, you're fine. If you have proof of infection, you're fine. If you're not sure and you're concerned, speak with your doctor,” Persaud said.

She added that getting the vaccine is safe and strongly recommended even if you're uncertain about your status.

"There’s virtually no harm to that. And you would be not worrying about yourself and not worrying about transmitting it to others,” she said.

Persaud explained that one of the biggest challenges with measles is the infectious window: People are often spreading the virus before they even realize they’re sick.

"Before the rash comes out, the individual is contagious. And that contagiousness rate is high, in the high 90%. Just being in the airspace is enough,” she said. "That’s why we’re having trouble tracking down the exposures, and all the more reason to really get on board with protecting our children and ourselves against this illness, because it is so hard to contain once it’s out. You know, it's Pandora's box."

Parkland Health is offering free immunizations this April 30, as part of Walk-in Wednesdays.

The weekly vaccine event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at all of Parkland’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers . Parents can still walk in with their children for vaccinations on other days, but appointments are recommended.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s shot records to the clinic. To schedule an appointment for your child at a COPC health center, please call 214-266-4000.

What is measles?

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed.

Most kids will recover from measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

Is the vaccine safe?

Why do vaccination rates matter?

In communities with high vaccination rates — above 95% — diseases like measles have a harder time spreading through communities. This is called “herd immunity.”

But childhood vaccination rates have declined nationwide since the pandemic and more parents are claiming religious or personal conscience waivers to exempt their kids from required shots.

The U.S. saw a rise in measles cases in 2024, including an outbreak in Chicago that sickened more than 60. Five years earlier, measles cases were the worst in almost three decades in 2019.

Gaines County has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials said that number is likely higher because it doesn’t include many children who are homeschooled and whose data would not be reported.

What are public health officials doing to stop the spread?

Health workers are hosting regular vaccination clinics and screening efforts in Texas, as well as working with schools to educate people about the importance of vaccination and offering shots.

Cook Children's Measles FAQ