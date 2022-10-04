Texas Health, UT Southwestern Agree on New Contract With Blue Cross Blue Shield

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has reached a multi-year agreement with Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center to keep the providers’ doctors and facilities in network.

The contract, which was being negotiated for over a year, ends a stalemate that could have affected about 459,000 patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

That’s the number receiving notices that the contract was ending today, which would have forced many patients to switch doctors or face the prospect of much higher deductibles and copayments for out-of-network care.

