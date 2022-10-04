DallasNews.com

Texas Health, UT Southwestern Agree on New Contract With Blue Cross Blue Shield

Over 459,000 patients in D-FW will continue to get in-network benefits from region’s largest providers and state’s largest insurer

By Mitchell Schnurman - The Dallas Morning News

Uli Deck/picture alliance via Getty Images

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas has reached a multi-year agreement with Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center to keep the providers’ doctors and facilities in network.

The contract, which was being negotiated for over a year, ends a stalemate that could have affected about 459,000 patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

That’s the number receiving notices that the contract was ending today, which would have forced many patients to switch doctors or face the prospect of much higher deductibles and copayments for out-of-network care.

Read more about the negotiations from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comut southwesternTexas Health Resourcesblue cross blue shieldBlue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us