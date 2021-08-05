Texans Seek Unauthorized COVID-19 Booster Shots While Doctors Say to Wait

On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that some Texans have received a third dose of vaccine despite it not being permitted by the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.

DSHS doesn't have any enforcement authority for the FDA's EUA.

Dr. Beth-Kassanoff Piper, president of the Dallas County Medical Society, says people should wait until clinical trials involving vaccine boosters are complete so the proper dosage and timing can be verified.

"I think we will be looking at that in the next couple months, at least in some people, people immune-compromised or have other health conditions, but as of right now, we should not be getting booster shots," said Dr. Kassanoff-Piper.

She said vaccine providers should be checking the state's immunization database to verify whether an individual has already received a vaccine series before administering a shot.

She said it's unclear whether an unauthorized booster will cause adverse side effects as those trials are underway.

According to state television and radio, Israel began offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people 60 years old and older.

This is in response to the deadly delta variant.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 93% effective six months after the second dose, the company said Thursday.

However, a booster dose will be necessary prior to the winter season as antibody levels are likely to wane, said the company.

Joe Escobar of Plano is enrolled in a clinical trial for vaccine boosters and told NBC 5 he was happy to help if it meant getting closer to an end of the pandemic.

"I just want this to be over," said Escobar.