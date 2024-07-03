Temperatures are rising and so are COVID-19 cases in Texas

The summer wave of COVID-19 is here as many states, including Texas, see an uptick in cases.

The CDC estimates that COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 44 U.S. states and territories, declining or likely declining in 1 state or territory, and stable or uncertain in 5 states and territories—evidence that an anticipated summer wave is underway.

The latest data from the CDC indicates that COVID-19 activity continues to rise across the country. The data tracker shows Texas' current status as "growing."

Although the CDC no longer tracks COVID cases, it estimates transmission based on emergency department visits. Both COVID deaths and ED visits have risen in the last week. Hospitalizations also climbed 25% from May 26 to June 1, according to the latest data.

Dr. Ricky Williams is an ER Physician at Medical City, where the chief medical officer said more patients are being seen for the virus, especially at urgent care clinics.

“We’re experiencing a little bit of an uptick in our numbers, so somewhere between an uptick and a surge,” said Williams.

“Everyone is in close contact. Everyone is traveling. Plus, this is everyone’s vacation time as well, and the kids are home from school. So, all in all, it’s probably contributing to some of the uptick.”

Earlier this year, the State Department of Health removed COVID-19 as a “reportable” condition, which means practitioners are no longer required to report positive cases. However, COVID trackers still exist, and the data is available.

Steven Love is President and CEO of DFW Hospital Council. He said, anecdotally, his conversations with physicians support the data. He said medical professionals are not ringing the alarm, though, since hospitalizations and mortality rates are still down.

Love said he understands that some people have grown weary of the COVID-19 discussion.

“And I get that. I understand that. I appreciate that,” he said. “All we’re saying is, be vigilant during the holiday so we can keep the number of cases down.”