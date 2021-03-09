coronavirus

Technology That Can Help Determine Your COVID-19 Risk

The app uses data such as the number of active cases in your vicinity to help you assess your risk of catching coronavirus infection

By Bianca Castro

An app, developed by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, will help people make informed choices by providing an on-demand, location-based personal risk assessment of possible COVID-19 exposure.

The MyPCI App uses a machine-learning algorithm, geomapping and hot-spotting technology that imports daily updated data from the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) on confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and the population density in a given neighborhood.

Based on density and distances to those nearby who are infected, the MyPCI App generates a personal risk score.

"We want to enable people and understand, to help them do the right thing on their own terms," said Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation Steve Miff, PhD.

"The MyPCI App is a simple to use tool that will give you an understanding of the COVID-19 risks in your vicinity and reinforce the need for social distancing, face-covering and hand washing,” said Miff.

