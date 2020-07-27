Tarrant County to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health says they'll conduct ground spraying in unincorporated portions of southeast Tarrant County in response to positive West Nile virus mosquito samples trapped in the areas.

Weather permitting, spraying will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and July 30, after all resident notifications have been completed.

According to the county's vector surveillance mapping tool, spraying is also being planned for the area near Grimsley Gibson in northwest Tarrant County on the same days.

To see maps for all areas to be sprayed, visit the TCPH's Vector Surveillance Mapping Tool here. In the Announcements dropdown, change it to Documents to see the maps.



The first West Nile virus human case and death of the 2020 season was reported on July 21.



So far this season, 2,146 mosquito samples have been tested since West Nile virus seasonal surveillance began on April 1. A total of 138 samples from the Tarrant County region have tested positive for WNV.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites