Tarrant County Public Health says they've confirmed their first case of monkeypox in the county.

The health department's epidemiology division is currently investigating the case and said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public at this time. TCPH is working with local, federal and state partners to continue to monitor the situation.

Monkeypox cases were confirmed in Dallas County last month and last week in Denton County. Cases have also been confirmed elsewhere in the state.

For more information, go to the TCPH Monkeypox page or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, available Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

TCPH said monkeypox can spread through contact with body fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to, rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Persons who are at high-risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and are urged to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of the virus infection.