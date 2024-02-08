Tarrant County confirms first child flu death of 2023-24 season

The first pediatric flu-related death of the 2023-2024 season has been recorded in Tarrant County, the county health department says.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department wasn't able to share any personal information about the child other than that they had an underlying medical condition.

While this is the first pediatric flu death in Tarrant County since the 2019-2020 season, it's the third pediatric flu death this season across the state.

Tarrant County Health said flu activity is widespread across the county and that widely available vaccines are the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death.

TIPS FOR AVOIDING FLU

Get a flu vaccine every season, especially people with high risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

If you're experiencing flu symptoms, visit your doctor and begin taking antiviral medications to help you recover more quickly

WHAT IS FLU?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus that affects the nose, throat, and lungs. Some people, those age 65 and older or young children, or those with underlying medical conditions, are at higher risk for flu complications. There are two main types of flu, Flu A and Flu B, that are generally responsible for seasonal flu epidemics each year.

