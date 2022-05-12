West Nile virus

Tarrant Co. Confirms First Positive West Nile Mosquito

Officials say the infected mosquitos transmit WNV to both animals and humans

west nile1

The Tarrant County Public Health Department (TCPH) says they've confirmed their first positive sample of the West Nile virus (WNV) in a mosquito, making it the first of the 2022 season.

So far, 696 mosquito samples have been tested at TCPH's North Texas Regional Laboratory.

Typically, the WNV season runs from April through mid-November, and cities such as Tarrant County perform mosquito treatment as needed.

Last year, TCPH reported its first WNV-positive mosquito sample on April 21.

This comes after the Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reported its first human West Nile case warning residents as warmer temps approach.

Tarrant County residents are reminded to use the 4-D's to protect and prevent the spread of bites:

  • DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.
  • DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.
  • DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
  • DAWN to DUSK: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.

Larvicides are also effective in eliminating mosquitoes before they become adults and should be applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito larvae.

For more information about West Nile virus visit the Be Mosquito Free webpage.

Infected mosquitoes transmit WNV to people after feeding on infected birds.

West Nile virusTarrant CountyTarrant County Public Health Department
