Stress-Related Hair Loss Fuels Search for Hair Growth Products

Doctors say many people are dealing with an unexpected side effect of the pandemic: hair loss.

Whether it's caused by a COVID-19 infection or the stress of living in a new normal, doctors say there are things you can do to keep your hair from falling out.

Doctors say they've seen an increase in patients dealing with stress-related hair loss, a condition called telogen effluvium.

It appears three to four months after a stressful event, like in the case of most Americans in the peak of the current pandemic.

The conditions is also affecting COVOD-19 survivors.

"Three to four months after having COVID, I am seeing them for significant hair loss and shedding," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Houshmand of Dallas.

She says only a few over the counter supplements and medications, like Viviscal and the key ingredient in Rogaine, have been clinically proven to aid hair growth.

For someone who is deficient in Vitamin D or iron, vitamin supplements may help.

Houshmand warns that with a sudden surge in demand for a miracle product, beware of false claims.

"If there is any shampoo or topical, remember those are just going on the surface of the scalp. They're not penetrating inside the scalp. Those don't work," she said.

Eating healthy and doing stress-relieving exercises can also help.

Patience will be vital.

The good news is this kind of hair loss is temporary and Houshmand says most can expect their normal locks to reappear within six to nine months.