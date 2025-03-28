Dallas

State abruptly closes chain of North Texas nursing homes, leaving families scrambling

Elderly, high-needs residents at Silver Leaf Assisted Living homes were given short notice to move

By Emily Brindley | The Dallas Morning News

Terry Vine | DigitalVision | Getty Images

State authorities are abruptly shutting down a string of North Texas assisted living facilities, leaving families scrambling to relocate their elderly and high-needs loved ones.

Texas Health and Human Services informed families on Thursday that the agency is shutting down a number of facilities operated by Silver Leaf Assisted Living. The agency initially told families to relocate their loved ones within 72 hours, according to relatives.

Texas Health and Human Services is responsible for regulating long-term care facilities in Texas. Thomas Vazquez, a spokesperson for the agency, said in an email statement that the agency’s “top priority is protecting the health, safety and well-being of people served by the facilities and providers we regulate.”

Silver Leaf has locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Vazquez said 11 facilities, with a total of 60 residents, were impacted by the state’s orders.

Click here to read more on the closures from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

