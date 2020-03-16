depression

Social Distancing Could Have Devastating Effect on People With Depression

"Isolation is so devastating to our own mood because we're left stuck with our own thoughts," a psychotherapist said

A traveller wears a mask as he waits at Victoria Station in London, Monday, March 16, 2020.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

As the coronavirus advances across the country, more Americans are staying in their homes. That sort of "social distancing" is considered essential to slowing the spread of the virus and easing the burden on the beleaguered health infrastructure.

But for those suffering from depression, especially those who struggle with suicidal thoughts, it is definitely not what the doctor ordered, NBC News reports.

Any "isolation is so devastating to our own mood because we're left stuck with our own thoughts," said Emily Roberts, a Manhattan-based psychotherapist. "If you're struggling with a mental health disease, if you are relying on therapy which requires you getting out of your house, it's going to be very hard to motivate yourself to get the help you need."

Part of what takes such a big mental health toll during a pandemic is that it goes against the primal human social instinct to seek comfort in a larger group — whether it be family, friends, neighbors or co-workers.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

depressioncoronavirusCOVID-19
