Tarrant County Public Health confirms Wednesday the second case of monkeypox in the county.

The first case was reported on Tuesday, July 12.

The health department's epidemiology division confirmed that the two positive cases belong to adult males. The second case is a result of exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with no history of travel during the exposure time, indicating localized transmission in the DFW Metroplex.

Based on the investigation of the second case conducted by the TCPH, there was no further exposure. Additionally, TCPH has received word of a third potential case and is awaiting further information to confirm if it is a Tarrant County resident.

TCPH is actively working with local, federal and state partners to monitor the situation. As of now, the general public is considered to be at low risk.

Monkeypox cases were confirmed in Denton County last week and last month in Dallas County. There have also been cases reported elsewhere in Texas.

For more information, go to the TCPH Monkeypox page or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, available Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

Monkeypox can spread through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men (MSM). Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.