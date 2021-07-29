RSV Vaccine

RSV Vaccine Trials Underway in North Texas

By Bianca Castro

Hospitals and daycares are seeing record numbers of RSV this summer. Now, there's a call to test a new vaccine that could help protect the most vulnerable.
NBC 5 News

Hospitals and daycares are still currently seeing record numbers of RSV across Texas this summer.

Now, there's a call to test a new vaccine that could help protect the most vulnerable.

RSV is also the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children 12 months old and younger.

RSV can be dangerous for some infants and young children.

Each year in the United States, an estimated 58,000 children younger than 5-years-old are hospitalized due to RSV infection.

“Children often bring the illness home and transmit the virus to grandparents and siblings which can be dangerous for many adults and small children," said Family Practice physician at Ventavia Research Group Dr. Mark Koch.

Ventavia Research Group seeks seniors, pregnant women and healthy adults to participate in clinical trials for an RSV vaccine.

Interested volunteers may call (817) 348-0228 or sign up online today to see if they qualify for a clinical research study to prevent RSV.

VRG is currently seeking seniors, pregnant women and all ages for clinical research studies.

Participants may be compensated up to $1,000 for their time and effort. 

