Fall is here and so is respiratory virus season. The main three that will circulate between October and May are COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

Vaccines for the viruses are available now at most pharmacies and you might wondering whether you can get all three at the same time.

Infectious disease Dr. Emma Dishner with the Dallas County Medical Society has the answer.

"Yes, you can get the RSV vaccine with any routine vaccines, including COVID and flu," said Dishner.

However, she adds, not everyone needs the RSV vaccine, which can be up to 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations or ER visits.

According to the CDC, they're recommended for people 60 and up with medical conditions.

Everyone 75 and up, and pregnant women who are in their third trimester this fall should get the vaccine.

According to data from Texas Health and Human Services, ER visits for COVID-19, the flu and RSV began to climb at this time last year.

Cases peaked in December and again in February before bottoming out in May.

The elderly and infants are most at risk for severe illness.

"Wash your hands if you're feeling six, stay home or mask around those relatives. I would say to stay up to date on your vaccines," said Dishner.

Pediatric Infectious disease specialist Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno adds that an RSV antibody treatment is available for certain babies.

To help you tell the difference between symptoms of the flu, COVID and RSV, you can use this information graph from the National Foundation for Infectious Disease.