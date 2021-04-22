Researchers to Track People With COVID-19 Symptoms

Researchers in Dallas and around the country are looking for participants for a study examining the impact of COVID-19 on survivors who continue battling health issues long after they were infected and thought to have recovered, known informally as "long COVID" and "longhaulers."

The nationwide study will remotely track online nearly 5,000 adults for up to two years, with the researchers focusing on physical and mental function, including neurocognitive function and chronic fatigue.

The study will be conducted in English and Spanish under the umbrella of INSPIRE (Innovative Support for Patients with SARS COV-2 Infections Registry), a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-funded project, and led by Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Other participating medical centers include the University of California San Francisco, the University of Washington, Yale New Haven Health, the University of Texas Houston and Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Individuals who are interested in participating in the study must meet the following criteria:

Be age 18 and older

Have symptoms known to be associated with COVID-19

Have been tested for COVID-19 within the previous 28 days, regardless of test result, and have not had a prior COVID-19 diagnosis

Have access to an internet-connected device such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer to complete an online survey

A health data system portal that leverages individuals' legal right to access their own health information and collects health data on their behalf will be used for the study.



Visit covidinspire.com to sign up or answer questions to find out if you are eligible.