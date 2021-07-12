Red Cross Offers Gift Cards, Encourages Donations Amid Blood Shortage

As a severe blood shortage continues, the American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give.

According to the Red Cross, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

The Red Cross said it needs to collect more than a thousand additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas, emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.

Donors who give blood between July 7 and July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card via email, and they will also be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, the Red Cross said.

Additional information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

According to the Red Cross, those who donate throughout the entire month of July will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott's Berry Farm. To learn more, click here.

Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross said in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, but knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Donors need to bring a blood donor card, a driver's license, or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Additional information about blood donation is available at RedCrossBlood.org.