Program Trains Heart Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

A new program is training the next generation of healthcare workers in a field that's proved vital during the pandemic.

The adult echocardiography program at the Cardiovascular Institute, located at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano gives hands-on training on diagnostic imaging of the heart.

A trained echocardiographer can direct the sound beam through the heart and help doctors diagnose conditions without beaking the patient's skin.

Vianca Nuno is part of the inaugural graduating class.

"The best part of my job so far you know, is scanning and making a huge impact for our patients, to save their lives. You know, if it wasn't for us, maybe they wouldn't have been diagnosed," said Nuno.

“Our program offers students the opportunity to receive hands-on training from experts in the field at an acclaimed cardiovascular hospital,” said program director Brad Roberts.

The Cardiovascular Institute is the only accredited hospital-based school in Texas training students to become allied health professionals.

