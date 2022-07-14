Possible Monkeypox Investigated in Dallas County Jail

An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is being tested for monkeypox after showing signs of the disease, the sheriff’s office says Thursday.

“The individual in custody has been tested and protocols have been implemented as a measure of precaution,” the department said in a news release.

Visitors are still allowed to visit inmates and no other changes are being made to jail operations, spokeswoman Jasmyn Carter said.

As of Tuesday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department reported 14 cases of monkeypox with at least one incident of local exposure.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Tarrant County has confirmed two cases of the disease and at least one case has been reported in Denton County.

HOW DOES MONKEYPOX SPREAD?

Monkeypox can spread through contact with bodily fluids, lesions, or shared items that have been contaminated with fluids by a person with monkeypox such as bleeding.

It can also spread through respiratory droplets to persons in close proximity after prolonged exposure (three hours or more). Symptoms can include but are not limited to rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches.

Monkeypox cases are accruing nationwide within sexual networks. Monkeypox does not only affect persons of a specific sexual orientation, however recent cases across the nation have been traced to men who have sex with men. Persons who are at high risk for monkeypox exposure should be aware of their risk and seek appropriate medical attention if they develop any symptoms of monkeypox.