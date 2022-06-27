Plano Man Meets EMS Team Who Saved His Life

It was reunion weeks in the making when Chandramouli Ganesan of Plano met the firefighters and paramedics who saved his life.

Ganesan suffered a heart attack while on his normal jogging route through Russell Creek Park in Plano more than six months ago.

He showed NBC 5 the exact spot where he collapsed in previous news coverage that featured his survival story.

The Plano Fire-Rescue team arrived within two minutes and began CPR, which Ganesan's cardiologist at Baylor Scott & White Centennial said saved his life.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The reunion happened at a recent awards ceremony to honor the first responders.

"It's kind of surreal. It's really amazing to be able to shake his hand and meet his kids and see them, knowing that their dad's still around," said Plano firefighter Joseph Heath.

"I'm here to honor those people in uniform who risk their life, you know, to save people like us," said Ganesan.