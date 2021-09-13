People Who've Had COVID-19 Could Get Hybrid Immunity

More research is showing why people who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 and later get their vaccine could have what's called "hybrid immunity."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

It's when natural immunity from an infection is combined with immunity from the vaccine.

Immunologists say against some of the most concerning variants, it can create 100 times better levels of antibodies after vaccination compared to before for somebody with natural immunity.

Here's some of the latest research out of Oregon Health and Science University.

Scientists don't know for sure how much immunity recovered COVID-19 patients actually build in their system and how long that immunity lasts.

This study from the CDC found antibodies from an infection and the COVID shot reduced reinfection by more than twofold.

You can read more on this NBCNews.com article.