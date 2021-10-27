Parkland's Red Bird Clinic Serves Dallas Communities With Low Life Expectancy

There's a new place for healthcare in a part of Dallas with a history of healthcare disparities.

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas opened a new multi-specialty clinic at Red Bird Mall in Southern Dallas County.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Red Bird Health Center not only has primary care but physical rehabilitation, sonogram services for expecting moms, pediatrician appointments, and mammography for breast cancer screening.

It's in the heart of the five Dallas ZIP codes identified as those with the lowest life expectancy.

Ronald Session, operations manager, said the facility will have a large impact in battling high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol in nearby communities.

Patients living in this part of Dallas county frequently go to Parkland's emergency department for basic primary care but will now have a better option that's closer to home.