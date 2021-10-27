Parkland Memorial Hospital

Parkland's Red Bird Clinic Serves Dallas Communities With Low Life Expectancy

The community clinic will serve five Dallas-area ZIP codes identified with a low life expectancy of residents

NBC 5 News

There's a new place for healthcare in a part of Dallas with a history of healthcare disparities.

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas opened a new multi-specialty clinic at Red Bird Mall in Southern Dallas County.

The Red Bird Health Center not only has primary care but physical rehabilitation, sonogram services for expecting moms, pediatrician appointments, and mammography for breast cancer screening.

It's in the heart of the five Dallas ZIP codes identified as those with the lowest life expectancy.

Ronald Session, operations manager, said the facility will have a large impact in battling high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol in nearby communities.

Patients living in this part of Dallas county frequently go to Parkland's emergency department for basic primary care but will now have a better option that's closer to home.

