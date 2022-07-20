Parkland Promotes Back To School Vaccinations With ‘Walk-In Wednesdays'

It's hard to believe we're just weeks away from kids heading back to class in North Texas.

Local doctors say back-to-school vaccinations are more important than ever.

That’s why Parkland Health is on a mission to promote its ‘Walk-In Wednesdays’ program, to ensure more children are vaccinated and protected against deadly diseases, including COVID-19.

“Vaccines are one of the most important steps you can take to protect the health of your child,” said Dr. Cesar Termulo, Associate Medical Director for Community Oriented Primary Care’s central and east regions. “Vaccines keep children healthy by preventing infectious diseases. Children miss fewer days of school and parents miss fewer days of work. When parents do not vaccinate their children, they put everyone at risk – their own children, their classmates and their teachers – for diseases that are easily prevented but that can be devastating.”

Every Wednesday before school starts, families are encouraged to walk into any of Parkland’s COPC health centers or Youth & Family centers located throughout Dallas County. The program helps take away the fuss of making appointments – none is needed if the family walks in on a Wednesday. Parents can still come in any other day for vaccinations, but appointments are needed.

Parkland accepts Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP and most major insurance plans. If families do not have insurance, they can apply for financial assistance or utilize the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program.

Before entering kindergarten, children are required by the state of Texas to have been vaccinated for the following:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis

Polio

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR)

Hepatitis B; Varicella

Hepatitis A

Children in daycare must also be vaccinated. For older students, a Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis booster and Meningococcal vaccines are required for school.

"Vaccine preventable illnesses that, unfortunately, now we're seeing because there are so many patients that are not getting vaccinated like they should,” said Dr. Cristina Tamez, a pediatrician with Parkland Health. "Some of these infections can be deadly. It's our best way to protect kiddos, to protect the other students in the classrooms, teachers, anybody that works in schools and even families at home."

According to the World Health Organization, many kids missed appointments these last two years because of the pandemic. The WHO said 25 million children worldwide didn’t get the shots they were supposed to get.

There’s also been what doctors are calling "vaccination fatigue", which has especially become prevalent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's been a lot of talk about the COVID vaccine, it's a relatively new vaccine. So there has been some hesitancy, but even more so this is the time to make sure that your kids are protected,” said Dr. Tamez.

But with COVID-19 infections increasing again, Dr. Tamez said she is really urging parents to get their kids' a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Kids are going to be in school, they're going to be around other children, and it's going to be a lot easier for them to get sick and bring it home,” she said. “And while COVID can be a mild illness, and most children you just never know some kids will have a serious illness when it's serious consequences and side effects."

GETTING THE COVID-19 VACCINE

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone 6 months of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Everyone ages 5 and older is eligible for a booster shot.

Parents who need more information in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for their children can click here.

They can also call 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday to schedule an appointment. COVID vaccinations are not available in the Parkland ER.