Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care.

A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve a 62-block area between Interstate 30 and Fair Park. The clinic, a joint venture between Parkland and the Jubilee Park and Community Center, will offer primary and dental care for people of all ages on the first floor. Jewish Family Services will provide mental health services on the second floor. The dental clinic will open in early 2023.

This is the latest Parkland community clinic to open in southern Dallas to expand care in areas that account for a disproportionate number of poor health outcomes in Dallas County. It's expected to serve 7,000 patients by its second year.

"Where you live really makes a difference in your health," said Christina Minter, Parkland's senior vice president of population health.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

These community clinics are trying to change that.

To read more on this editorial on the Jubilee Park Community Clinic, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.