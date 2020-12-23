holidays

Pandemic Isolation Poses Danger to Seniors Especially During Holidays

By Sarah Dallof, NBC News

NBC News

Health experts say it’s more important than ever this holiday season to safely reach out to the seniors in your life.

Loneliness and isolation, the measures meant to protect seniors from COVID-19, are having a detrimental impact on their mental well being, which in turn can impact physical health.

“A good way to think of it is their reserve is simply less than it is in a younger, presumably healthier individual. And so they’re losing physical skills or losing cognitive skills, and it’s becoming more difficult for them to function on their own,” says Dr. Angela Catic of Baylor College of Medicine’s Huffington Center on Aging.

Health Connection

Get connected to a healthier life.

Collin County 17 hours ago

Collin County Adds Record 959 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday; 440 Hospitalized

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Tarrant County Adds 1,500 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths

Catic says it is critical to check on elderly friends and family this holiday season.

Phone calls, window visits and delivered meals can all make a big difference.

“None of us want to be separated from our loved ones, especially the older adults in our life at the holidays. But I think we see light at the end of the tunnel. We really just have to get through this particular holiday season safely,” she adds.

Connecting with seniors not only offers a boost for their mental health, but also allows loved ones to assess their health --- especially if you can see warning signs like weight loss or lack of attention to personal grooming.

Read more here.

This article tagged under:

holidaysseniors
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us