Omicron Now Dominant Coronavirus Variant In North Texas

The Omicron variant is now the dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in North Texas.

UT Southwestern released its latest modeling projections, which say that Omicron now accounts for 90% of the cases in Texas and surrounding states.

The fast-spreading variant makes up 95% of all positive results sequenced in the UTSW genomic sequencing lab.

"The Dallas/Fort Worth area has very high levels of COVID. At this point, we've got a lot of Omicron and so the risk of transmission is quite high," UTSW Professor of Internal Medicine and Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Geographic Medicine Dr. Trish Perl.

Parkland Hospital experienced a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in just a matter of days. We spoke with Parkland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Chang. We talked about the surge and the new variant that is likely causing the spike.

The DFW Hospital Council reported 1,190 COVID-19 patients in North Texas hospitals as of Monday, 12/27.

That’s the highest number since 10/24/2021.

It reports more than 40 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

The council says the area is approaching 10% of bed capacity being COVID-19 patients and approximately one in five patients in ICU has COVID-19.

Most of their patients are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 20 children were being treated in the hospital at Cook Children’s.

Five of those are in the ICU.

The numbers will likely go up in the next two weeks.

"We're still on that upswing and we probably aren't going to see the total impact on the healthcare system for the next two to three weeks," said Dr. Perl.

For the vaccinated, infections have been mild.

For the unvaccinated, including children under 5, it can be dangerous.

Doctors call for people who are eligible to make sure they get the booster vaccination.