Oat Milk, 52 Other Beverage Products Recalled Nationally Due to Possible Bacterial Contamination

Oatly Oat Milk is one of 53 specialty drinks being recalled nationally because of possible bacterial contamination.

Manufacturer Lyons Magnus said July 29 that the recall was necessary due to potential microbial contamination including Cronobacter sakazakii after analysis showed that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

Though the bacteria rarely cause infections, people who are immunocompromised may be more likely to get infected. Common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

The company's recalled products are Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial. To see a full listing of products including UPC and lot codes, click here.

The company said no illnesses have been reported.

If you are in possession of a recalled product you should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557, or visit lyonsmagnus.com.