Monks bring awareness to perimenopause

On March 29, at The Tower Club in Dallas, The SHIFT will bring together leading experts, medical professionals, and advocates to address the critical gaps in women’s midlife health, which, according to organizers, is a topic that has been overlooked for too long.

From perimenopause and hormone therapy to sexual wellness, metabolism, and breast cancer prevention, this event promises to provide cutting-edge research, expert insights, and real solutions for the millions of women navigating this stage of life.

The event is the product of hard work by Jain monks Sadhvi Siddhali Shree and Sadhvi Anubhuti.

Through expert panels, keynote sessions, and interactive discussions, The SHIFT will empower medical providers to improve patient care and help women take charge of their midlife health with science-backed solutions and advocacy.