New Clinic Expands Health Care Services in Dallas County Cities

The clinic services an area of Dallas County where medical access remains an issue

By Bianca Castro

Federally qualified health center Los Barrios Unidos held a grand opening for its newest clinic in Oak Cliff.
The clinic services an area of Dallas County where medical access remains an issue. That includes Oak Cliff, Lancaster, DeSoto, southern Dallas and Duncanville.

"When you look at the underserved area here, you don't have the medical support that you have in some regions in this area," said State Rep. Carl Sherman.

The clinic focuses on primary care health and helps bridge the gap for families considered low-income but don't qualify for Medicaid.

